46 / 365

1955 Chevy

Captured at a pop-up cruise-in in Englewood, Ohio. I was driving past and saw the vintage cars, and just had to stop in. I was taken to my first car show when I was a pre-teen by my Uncle George, and the older cars just entranced me. :-)

(another catch up photo from the past year)
10th June 2023 10th Jun 23

Berni Crumb

@bernicrumb
June 15, 2022 - The COVID-19 shut-down played havoc with my posting photos here. Telework pays the bills, but somehow expanded into the hours...
