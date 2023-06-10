Sign up
1955 Chevy
Captured at a pop-up cruise-in in Englewood, Ohio. I was driving past and saw the vintage cars, and just had to stop in. I was taken to my first car show when I was a pre-teen by my Uncle George, and the older cars just entranced me. :-)
(another catch up photo from the past year)
10th June 2023
0
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
10th June 2023 2:30pm
Tags
car
,
car-show
,
chevy
,
automobile
,
chevrolet
,
sedan
,
2-door
,
cruise-in
