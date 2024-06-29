Previous
Hand-Dyed - A Close Up by bernicrumb
66 / 365

Hand-Dyed - A Close Up

Is it a macro shot when the picture is larger than life? :-)

I love this colorway so much, but the random outcome of sun-dyeing in a jar means that I have no idea how to replicate it. to make a larger amount of the colorway.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Berni Crumb

ace
@bernicrumb
June 15, 2022 - The COVID-19 shut-down played havoc with my posting photos here. Telework pays the bills, but somehow expanded into the hours...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise