Previous
66 / 365
Hand-Dyed - A Close Up
Is it a macro shot when the picture is larger than life? :-)
I love this colorway so much, but the random outcome of sun-dyeing in a jar means that I have no idea how to replicate it. to make a larger amount of the colorway.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Berni Crumb
ace
@bernicrumb
June 15, 2022 - The COVID-19 shut-down played havoc with my posting photos here. Telework pays the bills, but somehow expanded into the hours...
365
TMRV065G
29th June 2024 12:05am
knitting
,
yarn
,
hand-dyed
,
knitting-needles
