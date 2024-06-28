Previous
Hand-Dyed by bernicrumb
65 / 365

Hand-Dyed

I hand-dyed a mini-skein of highland wool last month, and was so happy with how it looked in the skein. I'm even happier with how it looks knitted up in a swatch. :-)
Berni Crumb

