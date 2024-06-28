Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
65 / 365
Hand-Dyed
I hand-dyed a mini-skein of highland wool last month, and was so happy with how it looked in the skein. I'm even happier with how it looks knitted up in a swatch. :-)
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Berni Crumb
ace
@bernicrumb
June 15, 2022 - The COVID-19 shut-down played havoc with my posting photos here. Telework pays the bills, but somehow expanded into the hours...
93
photos
16
followers
45
following
18% complete
View this month »
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Latest from all albums
13
62
6
4
63
64
65
66
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
TMRV065G
Taken
28th June 2024 11:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
yarn
,
hand-dyed
,
swatch
,
knitting needles
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close