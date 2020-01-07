Sign up
Photo 2563
Reflections o the Severn
Beautiful reflections on the still brown water of the Severn after the rain !
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2019 I have just started my 6th year on 365and still enjoying the learning curve and challenges at my own pace . So many...
3846
photos
135
followers
84
following
702% complete
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
5th January 2020 3:52pm
Tags
reflections
river
severn
Diana
ace
Beautiful light and reflections, lovely shot.
January 7th, 2020
