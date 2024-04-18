Sign up
Previous
Photo 4127
The golden fields
The rapeseed fields are now ablaze of yellow - looking so wonderful , but not so good for those suffering with hay-fever !!
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5544
photos
125
followers
77
following
1130% complete
Tags
wellington
,
rapeseed-fields
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful scene and capture.
April 18th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Such a beautiful capture!
April 18th, 2024
