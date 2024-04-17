Previous
Blue-tit by beryl
Photo 4126

Blue-tit

Sunbathing !
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John ace
Such a beautiful bird! Wish we had them here! :)
April 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Should be the bird of Ukraine. I love those beautiful colors. Very nice capture.
April 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture Beryl.
April 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise