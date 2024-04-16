Previous
Blue-tit at the feeder by beryl
Photo 4125

Blue-tit at the feeder

The blue tit are frequenting the suet ball feeders this days , and go in well into the squirrel cage !
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1130% complete

John ace
I’ve enlarged it. Such amazing colors! Fav!
April 17th, 2024  
