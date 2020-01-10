Sign up
Photo 2566
Mytton Antiques
This small 16th century thattched roof cottage houses part of an antiques business . Such a wonderful venue where you feel back centuries ago as you enter the low ceiling rooms .
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Tags
thatched-roof
,
16th-century
,
mytton-antiques
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this quaint little cottage. Must be great to browse around there 😊
January 10th, 2020
