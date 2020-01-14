Sign up
Photo 2570
Dunnock
This chirpy little bird is a daily visitor to my bird table for his breakfast .
Rather a squally morning with nasty gusts of wind and rain !
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Tags
garden
,
dunnock
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. The weather doesn't seem to bother this cute little fella.
January 14th, 2020
