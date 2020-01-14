Previous
Dunnock by beryl
Photo 2570

Dunnock

This chirpy little bird is a daily visitor to my bird table for his breakfast .
Rather a squally morning with nasty gusts of wind and rain !
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Beryl Lloyd

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. The weather doesn't seem to bother this cute little fella.
January 14th, 2020  
