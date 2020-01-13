Sign up
Photo 2569
Just missed him .....
… a few minutes before the little robin sat nicely on the lady's head I picked up my camera in the kitchen , and he was gone !! Hence today is "A study in green " !!
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
3853
photos
137
followers
85
following
703% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
13th January 2020 12:39pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
green
,
garden
,
garden-lady
Lou Ann
ace
A beautiful image. I love your framing!
January 13th, 2020
