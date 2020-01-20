Previous
Pansy in a twirl . by beryl
Photo 2576

Pansy in a twirl .

Another attempt to beautify a rather weather beaten pansy from the garden ! I love the combination of colours in this one ! Enjoyed the faffing while sitting comfortably in the warmth on this cold and frosty day !
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Beryl Lloyd

beryl
Photo Details

Diana ace
This is a wonderful faff Beryl, love the colours and twirl.
January 20th, 2020  
