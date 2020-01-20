Sign up
Photo 2576
Pansy in a twirl .
Another attempt to beautify a rather weather beaten pansy from the garden ! I love the combination of colours in this one ! Enjoyed the faffing while sitting comfortably in the warmth on this cold and frosty day !
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
3861
photos
137
followers
85
following
705% complete
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2570
2571
2572
1035
2573
2574
2575
2576
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th January 2020 3:52pm
Tags
garden
,
edit
,
pansy
Diana
ace
This is a wonderful faff Beryl, love the colours and twirl.
January 20th, 2020
