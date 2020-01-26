Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2582
Sill waiting - amaryllis -4
I wonder will the buds ever open - the stems are so tall !!I wonder if there is strength to develop the flowers !
My headache has diminished leaving me with just a heavy mussy head - thank you all for your comment and get well wishes !
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
3867
photos
136
followers
85
following
707% complete
View this month »
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
25th January 2020 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buds
,
amaryllis-4
Shirley B
Wonder what colour they will be. Exciting waiting.
January 26th, 2020
Lee
ace
I'm holding my breath!
January 26th, 2020
Mariana Visser
Patience dear, that is what you need for your lilly to open. Hope it is going to be a magical colour
January 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close