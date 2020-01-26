Previous
Sill waiting - amaryllis -4 by beryl
Sill waiting - amaryllis -4

I wonder will the buds ever open - the stems are so tall !!I wonder if there is strength to develop the flowers !
My headache has diminished leaving me with just a heavy mussy head - thank you all for your comment and get well wishes !
Beryl Lloyd

January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Shirley B
Wonder what colour they will be. Exciting waiting.
January 26th, 2020  
I'm holding my breath!
January 26th, 2020  
Mariana Visser
Patience dear, that is what you need for your lilly to open. Hope it is going to be a magical colour
January 26th, 2020  
