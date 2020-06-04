Sign up
Photo 2712
Raindrops keep falling on my head ....
The geraniums look happy in spite of only having light sprinkling of rain ! The temperature is much cooler today , but the sun is breaking through !
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4035
photos
138
followers
84
following
743% complete
Tags
in-the-garden
,
june20words
,
gernium
,
rain0drops
