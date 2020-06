Zantedeschia - Calla Lily

The saga of my Calla Lily - last year I bought the potted plant and grew it in a pot in the garden . at the end of the season it faded away- disappeared !! and I forgot all about it ! this spring I planted a flowering plant in the pot and suddenly some leaves surrounded the little plant - I removed the new plant and to my amazement discovered my lily - and look at it now !

Nice on black .