Allium, poppies and grasses

The dried produce from the garden make a lovely arrangement in the garden room .Such a hot day for us in the UK - It peaked 35c yesterday - I flaked out for the afternoon, today it has been forecasted as a little cooler ! much easier to cope with I hope . I am still in much pain with my ankle - must try to contact the GP on Monday - so miserable in constant pain ! Enjoy the Weekend !