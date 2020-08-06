Previous
Three in a row by beryl
Three in a row

My favourite " VanGoch " daisies !
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 6th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely trio
August 6th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful .& a lovely colour....are these called 'spider daisies.'
August 6th, 2020  
