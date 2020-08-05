Previous
Black and White . by beryl
Black and White .

Not every thing in life is so black and white as this .
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Beryl Lloyd

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful B&W shot and I liked you explanation.
August 5th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely image
August 5th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
This is a beautiful picture!
August 5th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Nicely done...:)
August 5th, 2020  
