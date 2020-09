My new car

At last my new car , after a sad farewell to my Clio which had served me well for over 10 years . I had intended yo buy the new Renault Clio , but found it was bigger and longer than my old one and the well in the boot was too deep to comfortably lift my buggy in and out . So I plumped for a Toyota Yaris Y20. In ice white with a grey top Ooh dear technology had moved on such a lot since my little Clio - So it was quite daunting to get use to all the new gadgets !