Poppy by beryl
Photo 2812

Poppy

A lovely self-setter poppy has just appeared in one of the flower beds - A shame the flower will not last very long !
A lovely sunny Saturday morning I think I shall accompany Gary in the garden - time to cut back and tidy the garden before Winter !
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Beryl Lloyd

January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a lovely surprise...
September 12th, 2020  
