Previous
Next
Photo 2812
Poppy
A lovely self-setter poppy has just appeared in one of the flower beds - A shame the flower will not last very long !
A lovely sunny Saturday morning I think I shall accompany Gary in the garden - time to cut back and tidy the garden before Winter !
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4135
photos
134
followers
84
following
770% complete
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
11th September 2020 10:00am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poppy
,
soft-red
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a lovely surprise...
September 12th, 2020
