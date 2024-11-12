Pink Poinsettia

Another rather pretty pink poinsettia in the garden centre yesterday . It had semi-double pink fronts . But would never be a choice at Christmas for me - I very much like the traditional red and green at Christmas !

Another outing today after a good night's sleep last night -as I felt rejuvenated I went to one of Shrewsbury retail park - an easy place to get in and out of shops on my mobility scooter . I got some Christmas cards to my liking , amongst' other items for Christmas ! Loved all the warm glow of Christmas in all the shops !