Pink Poinsettia by beryl
Photo 4337

Pink Poinsettia

Another rather pretty pink poinsettia in the garden centre yesterday . It had semi-double pink fronts . But would never be a choice at Christmas for me - I very much like the traditional red and green at Christmas !
Another outing today after a good night's sleep last night -as I felt rejuvenated I went to one of Shrewsbury retail park - an easy place to get in and out of shops on my mobility scooter . I got some Christmas cards to my liking , amongst' other items for Christmas ! Loved all the warm glow of Christmas in all the shops !
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Beryl Lloyd

Dianne ace
That’s really pretty.
November 12th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty haven’t seen that colour yet.
November 12th, 2024  
Michelle
These are such a beautiful colour, I’ve also not seen this colour
November 12th, 2024  
Jo ace
So pretty and such a beautiful colour
November 12th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Beautiful pink poinsettia and a lovely capture Beryl. Wonderful to hear you managed to get out and start your Christmas shopping and enjoy the experience.
November 12th, 2024  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
November 12th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful
November 12th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh a pink one….its lovely but the red is Christmas isn’t it? We buy them at Christmas to look Christmassy so might not be as popular as we think.
November 12th, 2024  
