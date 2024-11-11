Fish and chips.

As Gary was at home today, and I felt lazy .we had a pub lunch before a trip to the garden centre. I wanted a few Xmas cards... I am cutting down this year as postage stamps have gone so expensive .and I was sending some that had no significance! The garden centre was completely Christmasfied !! I must admit I thoroughly enjoyed the bright colours , shine and glitter . But alas I couldn't find cards amongst the hundreds I really liked (Must be getting fussy in my old age,)

