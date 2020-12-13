Sign up
Photo 2904
Little bauble
Wet and blustery day - as the English would say - raining cats and dogs . So no photos today but lots of fun editing !
13th December 2020
13th Dec 20
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Tags
christmas
,
bauble
Shirley B
Gorgeous little composition. Doodled very nicely Beryl.
Horrid day here too, wind and heavy rain.
December 13th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
This is beautiful! Would make a lovely Christmas card!
December 13th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 13th, 2020
