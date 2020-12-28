Previous
White world by beryl
Photo 2919

White world

Just like a child ,when I spotted the snow , I dashed from window to window clutching my camera . but not venturing out . It snowed steadily but has eased off by now .
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Beryl Lloyd

