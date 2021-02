Bella - the Ballerina

FoR challenge week 2 - trinkets , treasures

or trash

Such a little treasure , A Christmas gift bought me by Gary , obviously with his dad's money and guidance when Gary was just a little school boy of six or seven ! For years the bowl at the top was left empty , but in the latter years I have placed a candle in the bowl and to me it looks delightful !

Such a cold morning with the a little flurry of snow .