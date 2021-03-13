Sign up
Photo 2994
cactus
My Christmas Cactus which I bought in December and was in flower , when I brought it into the house but soon shed all its flowers , but now is coming to flower again - rather a nice surprise !
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4319
photos
136
followers
91
following
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
Tags
red
,
green
,
christmas-cactus
Molly
That’s wonderful - and so lovely to enjoy the unexpected surprise!
March 13th, 2021
Annie D
ace
Beautiful...I love them....have Easter cactus too and they're also gorgeous
March 13th, 2021
