Where's my breakfast ? by beryl
Photo 2998

Where's my breakfast ?

One of my two garden Robins just sitting there at breakfast time !
What a change as it looks quite a decent sunny morning . Perhaps a few minutes in the garden today if I can muster it after doing the weekly shopping !
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Beryl Lloyd

Shirley B
He's a beauty, and obviously very well fed. Nicely captured Beryl.
March 17th, 2021  
