At Atcham -2

Yesterday I posted the same view taken on the 15th Feb with the sheep grazing peacefully in this very spot ! Yesterday - a month later ,- I thought I would check on the sheep and whether they had lambed by now ! But to my dismay - no sheep but the Severn had burst its bank and the whole area flooded ! No wonder with all the rain we have had and all the water rushing down the Severn from the Welsh Hills .

Ah ! now the saga of my laptop Yesterday my photos were in my album , but I could not transfer them to use on 365, facebook etc . So annoying especially in this lockdown I could not get in touch with my computer engineer to see to and rectify the problem ! So in my frustration I took the bull by the horns ,so to speak , bearing in mind I am far from being computer savvy . After much searching , I found how to strip back the laptop to its factory setting and then build it up again - such frustration finding the progs and re installing all my favourites , having to find my pass words to reinstate them ! It took me all of the exhausting evening . but feeling rather pleased with myself (at 78 year old ) to have managed it !! So sorry for no commenting last night - but too busy and too exhausted !!