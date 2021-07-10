Sign up
Photo 3113
Hydrangea
My "new " hydrangea bought approx two years ago , it is one of the black stem variety and it looks as if it is going to grow into a large bush . .
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
4
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4438
photos
137
followers
90
following
852% complete
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
10th July 2021 3:42pm
hydrangea
,
black-stem
,
deep-pink-flowers
Judith Johnson
This is lovely Beryl, I hope it performs well for you. I bought one from Lidl a few years ago and it is still doing well, in a pot.
July 10th, 2021
Shirley B
A good strong colour, and will make a great addition to your garden.
July 10th, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful colour and capture
July 10th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 10th, 2021
