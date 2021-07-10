Previous
Hydrangea by beryl
Photo 3113

Hydrangea

My "new " hydrangea bought approx two years ago , it is one of the black stem variety and it looks as if it is going to grow into a large bush . .
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Judith Johnson
This is lovely Beryl, I hope it performs well for you. I bought one from Lidl a few years ago and it is still doing well, in a pot.
July 10th, 2021  
Shirley B
A good strong colour, and will make a great addition to your garden.
July 10th, 2021  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful colour and capture
July 10th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 10th, 2021  
