Pink poppies (with a little bit of faffing ! ) by beryl
Pink poppies (with a little bit of faffing ! )

Not feeling too good - have had a bad reaction to medication , Phoned the GP and he has taken me off the medication and put me on another , which havent started yet , till the symptons subside ! - A day lounging in my housecoat !
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
Brennie B
Lovely faffing Beryl.. so sorry to hear you feeling off and had reaction to your tablets .take care. X
July 11th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
So sorry you have had the reaction to your medication. I hope it will be sorted out with the new med your Dr has given you.
Lovely flowers here. Your garden must be a glorious to place to visit.
July 11th, 2021  
Babs ace
Lovely poppies they look like pom poms. Sorry to hear you have had a reaction to the medication hope it can be resolved quickly
July 11th, 2021  
