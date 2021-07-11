Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3114
Pink poppies (with a little bit of faffing ! )
Not feeling too good - have had a bad reaction to medication , Phoned the GP and he has taken me off the medication and put me on another , which havent started yet , till the symptons subside ! - A day lounging in my housecoat !
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4439
photos
137
followers
90
following
853% complete
View this month »
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
10th July 2021 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink-poppies
Brennie B
Lovely faffing Beryl.. so sorry to hear you feeling off and had reaction to your tablets .take care. X
July 11th, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
So sorry you have had the reaction to your medication. I hope it will be sorted out with the new med your Dr has given you.
Lovely flowers here. Your garden must be a glorious to place to visit.
July 11th, 2021
Babs
ace
Lovely poppies they look like pom poms. Sorry to hear you have had a reaction to the medication hope it can be resolved quickly
July 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Lovely flowers here. Your garden must be a glorious to place to visit.