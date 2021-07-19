Previous
Geraniums by beryl
Photo 3115

Geraniums

The geraniums are doing so well in the garden and are enjoying this heat . They are one of my favourite summer bedding plants - so resillient to anything the weather throws at them !!
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Brennie B
I will survive!.and they do
July 20th, 2021  
