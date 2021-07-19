Sign up
Photo 3115
Geraniums
The geraniums are doing so well in the garden and are enjoying this heat . They are one of my favourite summer bedding plants - so resillient to anything the weather throws at them !!
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
Tags
red
pink
garden
-
geraniums
Brennie B
I will survive!.and they do
July 20th, 2021
