Previous
Next
My favourite phlox by beryl
Photo 3116

My favourite phlox

I am very fond of the phlox and all the different colours are now coming to flower in the garden , unfortunately with this excess heat the flowers are not going to last as long as usual Every thing is wilting including me . I have not been too well with more than one health issue and so have not had my camera in my hand all week till today . The last few days I have had blood tests , hosp appointments and over the next couple of weeks I am to have further explority investigations . At least I am feeling a little better !
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise