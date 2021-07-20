My favourite phlox

I am very fond of the phlox and all the different colours are now coming to flower in the garden , unfortunately with this excess heat the flowers are not going to last as long as usual Every thing is wilting including me . I have not been too well with more than one health issue and so have not had my camera in my hand all week till today . The last few days I have had blood tests , hosp appointments and over the next couple of weeks I am to have further explority investigations . At least I am feeling a little better !