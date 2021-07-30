Sign up
Photo 3133
Calla Lily .
Just been up to the local retail park -- was tempted and had to buy !
A wet showery day today .
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
5
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4458
photos
137
followers
89
following
858% complete
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
30th July 2021 5:44pm
pink
,
calla-lily
,
new-purchase
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty,lovely colour.
July 30th, 2021
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful lilies colour and capture. Flowers are always a temptation when we see them.
July 30th, 2021
Bep
What a beautiful plant!
July 30th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 30th, 2021
carol white
ace
A beautiful colour, lovely capture.Fav😊
July 30th, 2021
