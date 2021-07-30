Previous
Calla Lily . by beryl
Photo 3133

Calla Lily .

Just been up to the local retail park -- was tempted and had to buy !

A wet showery day today .
30th July 2021

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty,lovely colour.
July 30th, 2021  
wendy frost ace
Beautiful lilies colour and capture. Flowers are always a temptation when we see them.
July 30th, 2021  
Bep
What a beautiful plant!
July 30th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 30th, 2021  
carol white ace
A beautiful colour, lovely capture.Fav😊
July 30th, 2021  
