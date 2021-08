Candy-floss Pink Hydrangea

A Hydrangea I bought a few weeks ago - still in its pot and awaiting to be planted out in the back garden - It ia so full of blooms - I wonder how much it has been "forced" to flower so well and wonder if it will disappoint me next year !! time will tell ! -- nice on black .

Still very mild but a rainy day today - so my plans of pottering in the garden have been curbed !