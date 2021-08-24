Agapanthus

Went out for lunch today with friends Sue and Pete ! We hadn't been out for lunch since the beginning of the covid ! -- so a lot to talk about ! After lunch we popped over the road to a Dobbies Garden centre and saw this lovely Agapanthus - I have never had success in growing these ! so today I only stopped and looked ! Last time I was in this Garden centre I bought a grey shoulder bag at the Pavers outlet , A handy bag without being too big , so today intended buying the same in black , but alas , no luck , as they were sold out in black !!! Ooh well , an excuse to pop there again !