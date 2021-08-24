Previous
Agapanthus by beryl
Photo 3158

Agapanthus

Went out for lunch today with friends Sue and Pete ! We hadn't been out for lunch since the beginning of the covid ! -- so a lot to talk about ! After lunch we popped over the road to a Dobbies Garden centre and saw this lovely Agapanthus - I have never had success in growing these ! so today I only stopped and looked ! Last time I was in this Garden centre I bought a grey shoulder bag at the Pavers outlet , A handy bag without being too big , so today intended buying the same in black , but alas , no luck , as they were sold out in black !!! Ooh well , an excuse to pop there again !
Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
Brennie B
I love these..
August 24th, 2021  
