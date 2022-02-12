Shopping !

Quit a dismal day with gusty winds and blustery showers - , but a day to buy new settees . I had seen it in the local store , but checked all the details on lines , plus a chat with the online consultant ! Then up to Telford for a second viewing and purchase !! But up to 5months before delivery date as it was not one of their Sale settees !!( sign of the times !) And NO I did not take up on the 4years fee credit offer !! From there to do our weekly shopping and a bit to eat in the cafe ! One more job ticked off my list ! On Monday I shall go the Carpet Store to arrange delivery and laying of the living room carpet ! -- slowly getting there !!