Shopping ! by beryl
Photo 3329

Shopping !

Quit a dismal day with gusty winds and blustery showers - , but a day to buy new settees . I had seen it in the local store , but checked all the details on lines , plus a chat with the online consultant ! Then up to Telford for a second viewing and purchase !! But up to 5months before delivery date as it was not one of their Sale settees !!( sign of the times !) And NO I did not take up on the 4years fee credit offer !! From there to do our weekly shopping and a bit to eat in the cafe ! One more job ticked off my list ! On Monday I shall go the Carpet Store to arrange delivery and laying of the living room carpet ! -- slowly getting there !!
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Beryl Lloyd

Mave
Furnishing a room is fun
February 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@mave -- and expensive Mave !!
February 12th, 2022  
