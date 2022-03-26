Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3371
Ranunculus ( with a little artistic license !! )
Another beautiful ranunculus in the Garden centre , but this time with a little faffing to create a painterly effect !
A lovely sunny March morning , but news of a more wintery weather to return again !
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4696
photos
136
followers
90
following
923% complete
View this month »
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
20th March 2022 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
edit
,
ranunculus
,
painterly-effect
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 26th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Nicely edited. These flowers are so beautiful and they come in contrasting different colours.
March 26th, 2022
Sarah Bremner
ace
I was given one for my birthday but only recently planted in a pot ...hopefully it will be beautiful as yours!!
March 26th, 2022
