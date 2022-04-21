Sign up
Photo 3396
Just one stem ,
I just love the sweet fragile looking bells on each stem , but there is nothing better than seeing the wild bluebells on mass in the woodland forming a sea of blue !
A nice sunny morning , but a tad cooler today !
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4722
photos
136
followers
90
following
Tags
garden
,
bluebells
