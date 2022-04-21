Previous
Just one stem , by beryl
Photo 3396

Just one stem ,

I just love the sweet fragile looking bells on each stem , but there is nothing better than seeing the wild bluebells on mass in the woodland forming a sea of blue !
A nice sunny morning , but a tad cooler today !
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Beryl Lloyd

January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details

