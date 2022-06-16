Sign up
Photo 3453
Mrs Blackbird
The blackbird pair are constant companions in the garden these days ,! Always searching for worms and grubs to feed the family , They must have a nest in one of the bushes in the garden !
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
14th June 2022 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
female
,
blackbird
,
30dayswild2022
Wylie
ace
How lovely to have them close by!
June 16th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Amazing shot and clarity. Fav.
June 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful shot and lovely light. You are lucky to have them in your garden.
June 16th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 16th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
A lovely visitor in your garden.
June 16th, 2022
