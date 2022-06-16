Previous
Mrs Blackbird by beryl
Photo 3453

Mrs Blackbird

The blackbird pair are constant companions in the garden these days ,! Always searching for worms and grubs to feed the family , They must have a nest in one of the bushes in the garden !
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Wylie ace
How lovely to have them close by!
June 16th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Amazing shot and clarity. Fav.
June 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful shot and lovely light. You are lucky to have them in your garden.
June 16th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
June 16th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
A lovely visitor in your garden.
June 16th, 2022  
