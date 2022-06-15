Sign up
Photo 3452
In the garden ,
Love the Cape fuchsia as it grows so tall and is profusely covered in flowers for most of the summer ! It looks so pretty growing next to the fresh leafed Laurel !
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4788
photos
135
followers
90
following
945% complete
Tags
garden
,
laurel
,
30dayswild2022
,
cape-fuchsia
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot and colour combination, you chose your plants wisely Beryl.
June 15th, 2022
