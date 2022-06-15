Previous
In the garden , by beryl
Photo 3452

In the garden ,

Love the Cape fuchsia as it grows so tall and is profusely covered in flowers for most of the summer ! It looks so pretty growing next to the fresh leafed Laurel !
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Diana ace
Such a lovely shot and colour combination, you chose your plants wisely Beryl.
June 15th, 2022  
