Photo 3451
Planted out
I bought this hydrangea earlier this year and was planted in a pot till the area this last weekend by the pond was de -weeded and dug over - which Gary did for me , and now the hydrangea is I hope in its permanent home !
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
4
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4786
photos
135
followers
90
following
945% complete
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
3446
1084
3447
3448
3449
3450
1085
3451
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
13th June 2022 9:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pink
,
garden
,
pond
,
hydrangea
,
rockery
,
30dayswild2022
Maggiemae
ace
I can see the lavender too - just like mine - but I need to water it.!
June 14th, 2022
Dianne
It looks happy so far! Isn't it lovely when you can share the garden duties.
June 14th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
look at those flower heads!
June 14th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot.
June 14th, 2022
