Previous
Next
Planted out by beryl
Photo 3451

Planted out

I bought this hydrangea earlier this year and was planted in a pot till the area this last weekend by the pond was de -weeded and dug over - which Gary did for me , and now the hydrangea is I hope in its permanent home !
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
945% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I can see the lavender too - just like mine - but I need to water it.!
June 14th, 2022  
Dianne
It looks happy so far! Isn't it lovely when you can share the garden duties.
June 14th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
look at those flower heads!
June 14th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
June 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise