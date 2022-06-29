Sign up
Photo 3466
A little haven
The lady stands by the bird-bath (not very upright , it needs to be straightened !! )
I can not believe that another month has nearly passed us by , and a very enjoyable month of 30days wild 2022 ,
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4814
photos
136
followers
90
following
View this month »
View this month »
Tags
garden
,
feverfew
,
bird-bath
,
lady-statue
,
30dayswild2022
