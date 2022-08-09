Previous
Self-setter ! by beryl
Photo 3507

Self-setter !

This little viola ,is a bright and colourful addition to the urn of succulents , In spite of the drought , and heat , this little seedling looks beautiful amongst the succulents !
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

Maggiemae ace
That group of flowers do so well in the cold and in the heat! And such a pretty face!
August 9th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful for sure.
August 9th, 2022  
