Photo 3508
Mesembryanthemum
A cheerful little daisy flowers of this succulent ( originated in South America ) They love the sun and flower freely - I have a few pots to cheer the back-garden in this hot weather !
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4903
photos
134
followers
90
following
961% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
12th August 2022 6:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
mesembryanthemum
,
bright-little-daisies
Lou Ann
ace
Aren’t they sweet?!
August 13th, 2022
