Mesembryanthemum by beryl
Photo 3508

Mesembryanthemum

A cheerful little daisy flowers of this succulent ( originated in South America ) They love the sun and flower freely - I have a few pots to cheer the back-garden in this hot weather !
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

Lou Ann ace
Aren’t they sweet?!
August 13th, 2022  
