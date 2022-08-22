Previous
Sweet pea by beryl
Photo 3520

Sweet pea

My everlasting sweet pea seem to be having a second blast of life , the flowers are quite big , but alas ,no perfume !
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Babs ace
Still pretty even without the perfume.
August 22nd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I have to say I like the real so well. Its really convoluted with so many flowers!
August 22nd, 2022  
