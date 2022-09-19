Sign up
Photo 3546
Our Queen - the final journey
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4956
photos
135
followers
92
following
971% complete
View this month »
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th September 2022 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
state
,
funeral
,
hm
,
queen-elizabeth-11.
Sue Cooper
ace
Very nice Beryl.
September 19th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely capture of the Grenadier Guard pallbearers.
September 19th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
Fav.
September 19th, 2022
