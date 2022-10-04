Sign up
Photo 3560
Anthurium
A little edit on a previous photo
Been amiss for a few days as on Saturday I was scammed on line! My photos , mail, deleted, and fb messed about with ! Hence stayed off line till my computer was sorted by my trusted technician ,
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
14th January 2021 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and stunning processing, love the background. So good that you got sorted out and back online. It can be quite scary!
October 4th, 2022
