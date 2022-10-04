Previous
Next
Anthurium by beryl
Photo 3560

Anthurium

A little edit on a previous photo
Been amiss for a few days as on Saturday I was scammed on line! My photos , mail, deleted, and fb messed about with ! Hence stayed off line till my computer was sorted by my trusted technician ,
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and stunning processing, love the background. So good that you got sorted out and back online. It can be quite scary!
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise