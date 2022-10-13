Previous
Still colourful, for the time being! by beryl
Still colourful, for the time being!

The leaves of the hosta are gradually turning yellow before withering away.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Gosia ace
Nice pattern and texture
October 13th, 2022  
