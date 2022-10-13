Sign up
Photo 3569
Still colourful, for the time being!
The leaves of the hosta are gradually turning yellow before withering away.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4979
photos
135
followers
92
following
977% complete
7
1
365
DMC-FZ72
12th October 2022 4:02pm
Tags
garden
,
hosta-leaf
Gosia
ace
Nice pattern and texture
October 13th, 2022
