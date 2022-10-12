Sign up
Photo 3568
Still colourful.
The Hydrangea has very much dried up now but has retained its colour well out in the garden . Mojo low at the moment , if only I could muster energy to go further afield than my garden!!!
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4978
photos
135
followers
92
following
977% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
12th October 2022 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
hydrangea
,
deep-pink
Margaret Brown
ace
Still lovely
October 12th, 2022
