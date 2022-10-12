Previous
Still colourful. by beryl
Photo 3568

Still colourful.

The Hydrangea has very much dried up now but has retained its colour well out in the garden . Mojo low at the moment , if only I could muster energy to go further afield than my garden!!!
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
977% complete

Margaret Brown ace
Still lovely
October 12th, 2022  
