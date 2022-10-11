Such a pleasant surprise!

I had noticed this tall stem growing in the garden under the bird-table. To my delight the bud opened to a perfectly formed sunflower, not extremely tall or big, but beautiful.

A sunny morning but with quite a nip in the air.

At the weekend I bought myself a slow-cooker. - but after I got home, I was rather dubious as to whether I would get on with the idea of this prep in advance of a long slow cook! Yesterday I made a rice pudding in it and was so happy with the result - "just like my mama used to make!"- well not quite as good as my mama's as she cooked her pudding in the Aga cooker. Today it's the turn of cooking a casserole. On a learning curve, but I think I shall benefit from this kitchen appliance!!!!!!