Fuchsia

Just pop out to the garden- and to my delight found that my outdoor fuchsia is blooming lovely. It has really perked up after having the cooler weather and rain.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Beryl Lloyd

Carole Sandford ace
Amazing what a return to the right conditions does! it's very pretty & nicely captured
October 10th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
There seem to be so many flowers out in bloom still Beryl. You should have seen the herbaceous bed in the walled garden area today….so many flowers out still. Your fuchsia is in full bloom!
October 10th, 2022  
carol white ace
Lovely colours to brighten the garden.Fav😊
October 10th, 2022  
