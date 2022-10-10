Sign up
Photo 3566
Fuchsia
Just pop out to the garden- and to my delight found that my outdoor fuchsia is blooming lovely. It has really perked up after having the cooler weather and rain.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
3
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4976
photos
135
followers
92
following
976% complete
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
10th October 2022 5:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
fuchsia
Carole Sandford
ace
Amazing what a return to the right conditions does! it's very pretty & nicely captured
October 10th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
There seem to be so many flowers out in bloom still Beryl. You should have seen the herbaceous bed in the walled garden area today….so many flowers out still. Your fuchsia is in full bloom!
October 10th, 2022
carol white
ace
Lovely colours to brighten the garden.Fav😊
October 10th, 2022
